RBI assistant recruitment notification 2023 OUT: 450 vacancies up for grabs

To be eligible for this role, candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and possess proficiency in word processing on a PC.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced the recruitment for the position of RBI Assistant, offering a total of 450 vacancies. Starting from September 13, the online application window will remain open until October 4. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/.

To be eligible for this role, candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and possess proficiency in word processing on a PC. Moreover, candidates applying for positions in a specific recruiting office should be well-versed in the language (i.e., capable of reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the language) of the respective state or any state under the recruiting office.

In terms of age requirements, applicants should fall within the age range of 20 to 28 years as of September 1, 2023. Candidates born between September 2, 1995, and September 1, 2003 (inclusive) are eligible to apply. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be provided as per the official guidelines.

Here are the key dates for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023:

Website Link Open: September 13, 2023 – October 04, 2023

Payment of Examination Fees (Online): September 13, 2023 – October 04, 2023

Schedule of Online Preliminary Test (Tentative): October 21, 2023, & October 23, 2023

Schedule of Online Main Test (Tentative): December 02, 2023

Application Fees:

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS (Intimation charges only): Rs 50/- plus 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWS (Application fee including intimation charges): Rs 450/- plus 18% GST