Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card released; know how to download

The Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has released the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test, PTET 2022 Admit Card. The admit cards for the PTET 2022 Exam have been released. Candidates can follow the below steps to obtain their Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit cards.

The admit cards for the Rajasthan PTET 2022 have been released for candidates interested in applying for admission to the four-year B.A. B.Ed. And B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 and the two-year B.Ed 2022 pre-teacher courses. The PTET admit cards were made available on the official website, ptetraj2022.org, on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Candidates should follow the steps outlined below to obtain their Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit cards from the official website.

Here's how to download the Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card:

1) Go to the official website, ptetraj2022.org

2) Click on the courses you applied for on the homepage

3) A new window will open; click on the admit card link

4) Key in your application number and your roll number to log in

5) Admit Card will come on the screen

6) Download and save it for future need

The Rajasthan PTET Exam 2022 will be held on July 3, 2022, at Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The exam will take place from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The PTET online application period began on March 1, 2022, and ended on April 15, 2022. According to local media reports, approximately 5,42,833 candidates have applied for the Rajasthan PTET 2022 Exam, which is scheduled to take place on July 3, 2022.

