PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Punjab Board announces result; Know how to check your marks

Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 has been declared on May 24, 2023 at 2.30 pm. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results on pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Wednesday released the board exam result for Class 12. Those who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams can check the detailed results at the official PSEB websites — pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com from 8 am onwards today.

Candidates can follow the instructions below if they want to check their results.

Visit the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

When you click the results link, a new page will load.

To get the PSEB 12th Result 2023, go to the homepage.

Enter the necessary information, then press "Submit."

Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.

Check the outcome and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

Here's how to check marks via SMS

First of all, Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type the following message: PB12 (replace with your actual roll number)

Now, send the message to the number 5676750.

You will receive your result via SMS within a few seconds.

A total of 296709 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 274378 candidates passed the PSEB 12th board exam. The overall pass rate for this year is 92.47%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.14 percent and pass percentage of boys is 90.25 per cent.

As per media reports, Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa has topped the exam by securing 100 per cent marks. Shriya Singla scored 99.6%, while Navpreet Kaur from BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony in the centre of Ludhiana finished third with 99.4%.

Punjab Class 12 exams were conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The examination was held from 2 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state.