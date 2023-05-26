PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in

This year, the PSEB Class 10 pass percentage is 97.54 percent. Girls have a pass percentage is 98.46 percent while the boys have scored a pass percentage of 96.73 percent. While Pathankot district has the highest 99.19 percent pass percentage, Barnala has the lowest 95.96 percent.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday (May 26) declared the Class 10 board exam results. Students who appeared for the exams can check the result at the official websites — pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

This year, the PSEB Class 10 pass percentage is 97.54 percent. Girls have a pass percentage is 98.46 percent while the boys have scored a pass percentage of 96.73 percent. While Pathankot district has the highest 99.19 percent pass percentage, Barnala has the lowest 95.96 percent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023 at pseb.ac.in: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the result for future reference

Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

In 2022, the exams were conducted between April 29 to May 19, a total of 3,08,627 students cleared the exam out of 3,11,545 students. The overall pass percentage was 97.94 per cent, with girls outperforming boys with 99.35 per cent and boys securing 98.83 percent.

On Wednesday, the PSEB declared the Class 12 results. A total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the PSEB exam, out of which 2,74,378 qualified the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 92.47 percent.