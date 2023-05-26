Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in

    This year, the PSEB Class 10 pass percentage is 97.54 percent. Girls have a pass percentage is 98.46 percent while the boys have scored a pass percentage of 96.73 percent. While Pathankot district has the highest 99.19 percent pass percentage, Barnala has the lowest 95.96 percent.

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday (May 26) declared the Class 10 board exam results. Students who appeared for the exams can check the result at the official websites — pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

    This year, the PSEB Class 10 pass percentage is 97.54 percent. Girls have a pass percentage is 98.46 percent while the boys have scored a pass percentage of 96.73 percent. While Pathankot district has the highest 99.19 percent pass percentage, Barnala has the lowest 95.96 percent.

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023 at pseb.ac.in: Here's how to check

    Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website

    Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: View and download the result for future reference

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

    In 2022, the exams were conducted between April 29 to May 19, a total of 3,08,627 students cleared the exam out of 3,11,545 students. The overall pass percentage was 97.94 per cent, with girls outperforming boys with 99.35 per cent and boys securing 98.83 percent.

    On Wednesday, the PSEB declared the Class 12 results. A total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the PSEB exam, out of which 2,74,378 qualified the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 92.47 percent.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared Class 12th result out Konkan division takes top spot pass percentage gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

    Kerala Plus Two Exam, VHSE Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks

    PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Punjab Board announces result Know how to check your marks online SMS gcw

    PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Punjab Board announces result; Know how to check your marks

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 MSBSHSE to release Class 12th result on May 25 Know when how to check marks gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE to release Class 12th result on May 25; Know when, how to check marks

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani youth in Australia lauds India, leaves a message to his country: WATCH AJR

    Pakistani youth in Australia lauds India, leaves a message to his country: WATCH

    Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details vma

    Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Viceroy Lord Irwin snt

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Lord Irwin

    BREAKING: SC dismisses plea to have President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate new Parliament building anr

    BREAKING: SC dismisses plea to have President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate new Parliament building

    Boost for tourism: Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village to get a new glass bridge anr

    Boost for tourism: Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village to get a new glass bridge

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon