    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more

    Over 90,800 internship opportunities are available through the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, offered by top companies like L&T, Eicher Motors, and Reliance. The scheme aims to provide practical experience to young graduates and diploma holders across various sectors.

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    More than 90,800 internship opportunities have reportedly been posted by 193 companies on the Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal ahead of the registration commencement on October 12. These internships are provided by well-known businesses including Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Eicher Motors, Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries. On October 3, businesses were able to submit opportunities using the platform.

    What is Prime Minister Internship Scheme?

    A government program called the Prime Minister Internship Scheme aims to place young people in internships with the top 500 companies in India. Through employment in real-world corporate settings across a range of sectors, the program aims to assist candidates in developing critical skills and gaining practical job experience. The initiative intends to offer one crore internships to young people nationwide over the course of the following five years.

    Eligibility criteria:

    • Candidates must be Indian permanent residents.
    • 21–24 years old is the minimum age requirement.
    • Full-time employees and students are not eligible to apply, however those who are enrolled in online or distance learning programs may.
    • Educational requirements: Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree (e.g., BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BCA, BBA, B.Pharma), a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Additionally, they must have earned their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or similar credentials.

    Documents needed:

    • The Aadhaar card
    • Certificates of education (final exam or completion certificates)
    • A recent, optional passport-size picture
    • For other needs, self-declaration is sufficient; no more paperwork is required.

    How to Register for the PM Internship Scheme?

    • Visit the official PM Internship website.
    • Complete the profile section by providing necessary personal details.
    • Generate your CV and submit your internship preferences from the list of available opportunities.
    • Follow the steps to finalize the registration process.

    The Ministry has identified the top 500 companies based on their average CSR expenditure over the last three years. Companies not on this list can also offer internships but must receive approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

