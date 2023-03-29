Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre

Apart from railways, there were 2.64 lakh vacant positions in the military (civil), 1.43 lakh in home, 90,050 in posts, 80,243 in revenue, 25,934 in the Indian audit and accounts department, and 9,460 in the atomic energy department.

Around 9.79 lakh vacancies in various central government agencies, with the largest number of 2.93 lahks in railways, as of March 1, 2021, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

On Wednesday, March 29, Singh said that the occurrence and filling of vacancies is a continuous process based on the needs of different ministries, departments, and organisations within the Central government.

In his written response, Singh said, "The government has already instructed all ministries/departments to fill vacant positions as soon as possible. The government of India's Rozgar Melas are expected to act as a catalyst in further job creation."

Apart from railways, there were 2.64 lakh vacant positions in defence (civil), 1.43 lakh in home, 90,050 in posts, 80,243 in revenue, 25,934 in the Indian audit and accounts department, and 9,460 in the atomic energy department, according to Singh, citing the department of expenditure's annual report.

