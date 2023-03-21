Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details

    OJEE 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2023 registration deadline has been extended until March 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the exam must complete the OBJEE application form 2023 on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

    OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (OJEE 2023) registration deadline has been extended until March 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the exam must complete the OBJEE application form 2023 on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

    After the registration period for the state-level joint entrance test ends on March 31, the candidates' application correction process will begin. On April 1 and April 2, 2023, successfully registered candidates can change their OJEE 2023 application form and submit the application fee. After the specified date, no changes to the application form information will be permitted.

    OBJEE 2023: know the exam date

    The OJEE 2023 exam will be held in computer-based format (online mode) across the state on May 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam admits card is anticipated to be released on April 20, 2023. On exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit cards. 

    OBJEE 2023: know application fees

    Candidates applying for courses such as BPharma, MBA, BTech (LE), MCA, MTech, MTArch, MPlan, and MPharma must submit an application fee of Rs 1,000. Applicants for combined courses such as MBA and MCA, MTech/MPlan/MPharm, and MTech/MPlan/MPharm must pay Rs 1,500 to register for the exam.

    OBJEE 2023: know the steps to apply 

    1) Navigate to the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

    2) Click on 'registration' on the homepage 

    3) The application form will be displayed on the screen. Fill the form 

    4) Upload the required documents, including photographs and signature

    5) Make the application fee in the online mode

    6) Submit the form and download the page

    7) Take a print for future reference

    Also Read: Bihar 12th Result 2023 to be released today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check time, notice here

    Also Read: GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details

    Also Read: CUET PG 2023: Registration process begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; know new changes

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar 12th Result 2023 to be released today March 21 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check time, notice here - adt

    Bihar 12th Result 2023 to be released today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check time, notice here

    GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today March 21 on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details - adt

    GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details

    CUET PG 2023: Registration process begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; know new changes - adt

    CUET PG 2023: Registration process begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; know new changes

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule - adt

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule

    AP ICET 2023: Registration commences on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Deadline ends on April 19 - adt

    AP ICET 2023: Registration commences on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Deadline ends on April 19

    Recent Stories

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH-ayh

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify Here is why gcw

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify; Here's why

    Explained How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history snt

    Explained: How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history

    Kerala 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired ANR

    Kerala: 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired

    Wont let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt AJR

    'Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon