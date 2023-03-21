OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details

OJEE 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2023 registration deadline has been extended until March 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the exam must complete the OBJEE application form 2023 on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (OJEE 2023) registration deadline has been extended until March 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the exam must complete the OBJEE application form 2023 on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

After the registration period for the state-level joint entrance test ends on March 31, the candidates' application correction process will begin. On April 1 and April 2, 2023, successfully registered candidates can change their OJEE 2023 application form and submit the application fee. After the specified date, no changes to the application form information will be permitted.

OBJEE 2023: know the exam date

The OJEE 2023 exam will be held in computer-based format (online mode) across the state on May 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam admits card is anticipated to be released on April 20, 2023. On exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit cards.

OBJEE 2023: know application fees

Candidates applying for courses such as BPharma, MBA, BTech (LE), MCA, MTech, MTArch, MPlan, and MPharma must submit an application fee of Rs 1,000. Applicants for combined courses such as MBA and MCA, MTech/MPlan/MPharm, and MTech/MPlan/MPharm must pay Rs 1,500 to register for the exam.

OBJEE 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Navigate to the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

2) Click on 'registration' on the homepage

3) The application form will be displayed on the screen. Fill the form

4) Upload the required documents, including photographs and signature

5) Make the application fee in the online mode

6) Submit the form and download the page

7) Take a print for future reference

