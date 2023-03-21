Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar board 12th result 2023 live: Result released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know toppers here

    Bihar board bseb 12th result 2023 live update: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result released for candidates on March 21, 2023. Students can view their results on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Read for more details.  
     

    Bihar 12th Result 2023 to be released today March 21 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check time, notice here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 on Tuesday, March 21. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board examinations can now access their BSEB results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Education Minister Chandrasekhar has announced the Bihar board 2023 Result. 

    Nearly 13.8 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams between February 1 and 11, 2023. The BSEB released the results for all three categories, Arts, Commerce, and Science, on Monday, March 21.

    The inter results were announced by BSEB Patna Chairman Anand Kishore and Bihar Education Minister Professor Chandrashekar Yadav. 

    Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: know sites to check

    1) onlinebseb.in

    2) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    3) secondary.biharboardonline.com

    Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: know steps to check

    1) Navigate to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    2) Click on the 'Class 12 result link' on the homepage

    3) Key in the required credentials, including roll number and roll code

    4) Submit, and the Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023 will be on the screen

    5) Download the Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023 and save it

    Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: know the date, time 

    1) March 21, 2023 - Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023

    2) 2:00 pm - Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023

    The BSEB held the Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations from February 1 to February 11, 2023. Over 13.8 students appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams. Students must receive a total of 33 per cent to graduate.

    Also Read: BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update

    Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; check date, time here

    Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details - adt

    OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details

    GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today March 21 on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details - adt

    GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details

    CUET PG 2023: Registration process begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; know new changes - adt

    CUET PG 2023: Registration process begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; know new changes

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule - adt

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule

    AP ICET 2023: Registration commences on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Deadline ends on April 19 - adt

    AP ICET 2023: Registration commences on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Deadline ends on April 19

    Recent Stories

    football Roy Hodgson named as Crystal Palace new boss; says privileged to make comeback-ayh

    Roy Hodgson named as Crystal Palace's new boss; says 'privileged' to make comeback

    Supreme Court to consider Abdul Nasar Madani's plea for bail relaxation on Friday ANR

    Supreme Court to consider Abdul Nasar Madani's plea for bail relaxation on Friday

    Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha submits all phones after ED claimed she destroyed them AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha submits all phones after ED claimed she destroyed them

    'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments vma

    'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments

    5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023 gcw

    5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon