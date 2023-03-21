Bihar board 12th result 2023 live: Result released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know toppers here

Bihar board bseb 12th result 2023 live update: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result released for candidates on March 21, 2023. Students can view their results on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Read for more details.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 on Tuesday, March 21. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board examinations can now access their BSEB results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Education Minister Chandrasekhar has announced the Bihar board 2023 Result.

Nearly 13.8 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams between February 1 and 11, 2023. The BSEB released the results for all three categories, Arts, Commerce, and Science, on Monday, March 21.

The inter results were announced by BSEB Patna Chairman Anand Kishore and Bihar Education Minister Professor Chandrashekar Yadav.

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: know sites to check

1) onlinebseb.in

2) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3) secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: know steps to check

1) Navigate to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Class 12 result link' on the homepage

3) Key in the required credentials, including roll number and roll code

4) Submit, and the Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023 will be on the screen

5) Download the Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023 and save it

Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: know the date, time

1) March 21, 2023 - Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023

2) 2:00 pm - Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023

The BSEB held the Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations from February 1 to February 11, 2023. Over 13.8 students appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams. Students must receive a total of 33 per cent to graduate.

