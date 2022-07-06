Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 to be announced today; how to check, toppers list and more

Candidates' results can be viewed by entering their roll number and date of birth into the result link when it becomes available.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education will release the Odisha class 10th result 2022 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Odisha Matric result will be announced on Wednesday, July 6, at 1 pm. Candidates who took the class 10 board examination can view their results on the BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

From April 29 to May 7, 2022, the Board held a class 10 board examination in the state. The exam was held in offline mode at various exam centres throughout the state. During the conduct of the examination issued by the state and central governments, BSE Odisha took all necessary precautions for COVID19.

This year, nearly 5 lakh students took the class 10 board examination. When it becomes available, candidates' results can be viewed by entering their roll number and date of birth into the result link.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, as in previous years, may hold a press conference to announce Class 10 results.

Here's how to check the Odisha Class 10th Result 2022:

1) Go to the official site of BSE Odisha

2) Click on the available link on the home page of the BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022

3) Fill in your login credentials

4) The result will be displayed on the monitor's screen

5) Check the result and download it

6) Take a print of the hard copy for further need

With the exception of vocational trades and third language subjects, all papers were worth 80 marks.

On May 21, 58 evaluation centres across the state began evaluating answer sheets.

