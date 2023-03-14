NIFT entrance exam 2023 link activated at nift.ac.in, situation exam to begin on March 24; know steps to check

NIFT 2023 Result: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023 result link has been enabled on the NIFT official website. The entrance exam was conducted for admission to the UG and PG programs in the 2023 academic year. Candidates can now access the NIFT result 2023 on the official website, nift.ac.in.

The situation exam for the Bachelor of Design program will be held from March 24 to March 27. The situation exam will be conducted at various campuses on various dates. By March 16, shortlisted candidates must log in to niftadmissions.in and choose their preferred campus to appear for the exam at (5 pm). Centres will be assigned for the situation exam or personal interview (PG program) on a first-come, first-served basis.

In its official notice, NIFT said, "The Campuses chosen/allotted will be final, and no change will be allowed. The Portal will then be closed. Admit Cards and all information about the Situation Test will be available on March 17, 2023; candidates must log in and obtain them from the admissions website."

The personal interviews for the shortlisted applicants for the PG programme will begin on March 20. Candidates must reserve their interview time by March 16 (5 pm).

NIFT result 2023: know how to check

1) Navigate to the website at, nift.ac.in

2) Click the 'NIFT 2023 result' tab on the homepage

3) Then sign in using the necessary information

4) On the screen NIFT 2023 outcome will appear on the screen

5) Check the details and save the NIFT result

