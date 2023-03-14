Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIFT entrance exam 2023 link activated at nift.ac.in, situation exam to begin on March 24; know steps to check

    NIFT 2023 Result: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023 result link has been enabled on the NIFT official website. The entrance exam was conducted for admission to the UG and PG programs in the 2023 academic year. Candidates can now access the NIFT result 2023 on the official website, nift.ac.in.
     

    NIFT entrance exam 2023 link activated at nift.ac.in, situation exam to begin on March 24; know steps to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023 result link has been enabled on the NIFT official website. The entrance exam was conducted for admission to the UG and PG programs for the 2023 academic year. Candidates can now check and get the NIFT Result 2023 from the official website, nift.ac.in.

    The situation exam for the Bachelor of Design program will be held from March 24 to March 27. The situation exam will be conducted at various campuses on various dates. By March 16, shortlisted candidates must log in to niftadmissions.in and choose their preferred campus to appear for the exam at (5 pm). Centres will be assigned for the situation exam or personal interview (PG program) on a first-come, first-served basis.

    In its official notice, NIFT said, "The Campuses chosen/allotted will be final, and no change will be allowed. The Portal will then be closed. Admit Cards and all information about the Situation Test will be available on March 17, 2023; candidates must log in and obtain them from the admissions website."

    The personal interviews for the shortlisted applicants for the PG programme will begin on March 20. Candidates must reserve their interview time by March 16 (5 pm).

    NIFT result 2023: know how to check
    1) Navigate to the website at, nift.ac.in
    2) Click the 'NIFT 2023 result' tab on the homepage
    3) Then sign in using the necessary information
    4) On the screen NIFT 2023 outcome will appear on the screen
    5) Check the details and save the NIFT result 

    Also Read: UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

    Also Read: MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details

    Also Read: AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today march 14 at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates -adt

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details - adt

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result - adt

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14 on aiimsexam.ac.in; know exam date, steps to apply - adt

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14; know exam date, steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Two arrested for offering meat garland at temple in Doddaballapura; 'godman' absconding AJR

    Bengaluru: Two arrested for offering meat garland at temple in Doddaballapura; 'godman' absconding

    Nuanced TV star Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar's much-awaited music video 'Tu Mera' vma

    Nuanced TV star Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar's much-awaited music video 'Tu Mera'

    Super foods that increase immunity in a changing environment

    Super foods that increase immunity in a changing environment

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today march 14 at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates -adt

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

    Bhopal Gas tragedy: Supreme Court rejects Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for victims AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon