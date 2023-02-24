NIFT Entrance Exam 2023: GAT answer key objection window to close today; know steps to challenge

NIFT Entrance Exam 2023: The NIFT entrance exam answer key is available on the official website at nift.ac.in. Candidates who took the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) can match the NIFT answer key and raise objections by midnight today.

The deadline to challenge the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam answer key is Friday, February 24. The NIFT entrance exam answer key is available on the official website at nift.ac.in. Candidates who took the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) can match the NIFT answer key and raise objections by midnight on Friday.

Candidates must pay Rs 500 per objection and grievance raised and submitted. Candidates must use their registered user id and password to access the NIFT portal to raise the challenge.

NIFT, while releasing the GAT answer key, said if the candidate's objection to a particular question is found to be valid by subject experts, the key will be revised.

NIFT 2023: know steps to challenge the GAT answer key

1) Go to the official website, nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in

2) Click on the GAT answer key link on the homepage

3) In online mode, match the responses and raise objections

4) Click the 'Click here to Submit Feedback' button

5) Fill in the required information and click on 'Next'

6) Choose the appropriate question number, observation and solution, and justification

7) You must pay the challenge fee

NIFT 2023: know how to download the GAT answer key

1) Navigate to the official website, nift.ac.in

2) Goto the tab, 'Download NIFT answer key'

3) Enter the login details such as roll number, date of birth, programme applied and booklet series of the question

4) Download the NIFT 2023 answer key for General Ability Test (GAT) in the next window

Written test results will be announced after any necessary changes are made to the answer keys. The NIFT GAT 2023 was held on February 5 and February 19.

Also read: IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste

Also read: GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge

Also read: EPFO recruitment 2023: Apply for 577 government vacancies; know age limit, pay scale