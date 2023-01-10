ICAI CA Final, Intermediate result for November exams declared; know websites, qualifying marks

ICAI CA Final, Intermediate result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result 2022. The institute will soon release the list of CA toppers, result analysis and CA pass percentage for both the CA Final and CA Intermediate.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result 2022 on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. To access the result, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth. Candidates can now check the merit list released on the official website at, Icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Final, Inter result 2022: know sites to check the result

1) icai.nic.in/caresult

2) icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Inter result 2022: know qualifying marks

The ICAI has set the qualification requirements for the CA Final and Intermediate programmes. Following the same, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks on each CA paper and an overall aggregate of 50 per cent.

ICAI CA Final, Inter result 2022: know how to check

1) Candidates can visit the websites mentioned above

2) Check for the latest section and click on the CA Final, Inter result 2022 link on the homepage

3) You will be redirected to the new page; log in with your registration number, roll number and password

4) The CA Final, Inter result 2022 will be on the screen

5) Check the details on the scorecard and download it

Candidates who scored a minimum of 50 per cent in all of the group's subjects will be declared passed. Students must also score a minimum of 40 per cent in each course. Candidates can find out more information on the official website.

The CA Final and Intermediate exams were held from November 1 to November 17, 2022, in offline mode. The CA Foundation exams were held in December 2022.

