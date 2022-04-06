NEET-PG 2021: MCC announces guidelines on special round counselling

The MCC guidelines for the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round must report to their assigned seats by April 7, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 special round counselling for the 146 new All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The MCC guidelines for the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round must report to their assigned seats by April 7, 2022.

The seats from NEET-PG counselling round-2 that were vacated by the candidates who were given seats in the special round would be included in the mop-up round of PG counselling 2021, the MCC stated.

The colleges should accept offline registrations from the round-2 candidates who have been assigned seats in the NEET PG special round and send scanned copies to MCC at pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com.

The MCC further stated that the college authorities should return such candidates' original documents and erase their debts so that they can enrol in special round assigned colleges.

The Supreme Court reviewed the NEET-PG counselling 2021 mop-up round result after a plea was filed seeking admissions to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise go waste. The MCC then held a special round of counselling following the apex court judgement, according to the updated counselling timetable issued by the MCC.



