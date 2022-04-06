Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET-PG 2021: MCC announces guidelines on special round counselling

    The MCC guidelines for the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round must report to their assigned seats by April 7, 2022.

    NEET-PG 2021: MCC announces guidelines on special round counselling -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 special round counselling for the 146 new All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The MCC guidelines for the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round must report to their assigned seats by April 7, 2022.

    The seats from NEET-PG counselling round-2 that were vacated by the candidates who were given seats in the special round would be included in the mop-up round of PG counselling 2021, the MCC stated. 

    The colleges should accept offline registrations from the round-2 candidates who have been assigned seats in the NEET PG special round and send scanned copies to MCC at pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com.

    The MCC further stated that the college authorities should return such candidates' original documents and erase their debts so that they can enrol in special round assigned colleges.

    The Supreme Court reviewed the NEET-PG counselling 2021 mop-up round result after a plea was filed seeking admissions to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise go waste. The MCC then held a special round of counselling following the apex court judgement, according to the updated counselling timetable issued by the MCC.
     

    Also Read: NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Registration to end today, step-by-step guide to apply last minute

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar Police SSC 2022 Main exam admit card released here s how to download it gcw

    Bihar Police SSC 2022: Main exam admit card released, here's how to download it

    TS ICET 2022 Registrations to begin from today know application fee age limit more gcw

    TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6-adt

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6

    NTPC Recruitment 2022 55 executive positions open know how to apply last date more gcw

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: 55 executive positions open; know how to apply, last date, more

    JEE Main 2022 Registrations close today know how to apply fees and more gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Registrations close today; know how to apply, fees and more

    Recent Stories

    Ben Stokes suffers another injury concern ahead of decorated English summer-ayh

    Ben Stokes suffers another injury concern ahead of decorated English summer

    RRR box office collection Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore RBA

    RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    India strongly against conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha-dnm

    India ‘strongly against’ conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

    Swiggy Zomato down in several cities across India gcw

    Swiggy, Zomato down in several cities across India, netizens can't keep calm

    Pictures Anushka Sharma's no-makeup look is 'not' really bad; check out her glowing skin RBA

    (Pictures) Anushka Sharma's no-makeup look is 'not' really bad; check out her glowing skin

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon