Gold Rate Today: Massive drop in prices; check rates in your city

Check the 10-gram rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold in different cities on June 23, 2022.

Gold prices slumped by Rs 20,000 per kg of 22-carat on Thursday. According to information provided by goodreturns.in, the gold rate on Thursday was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,760.

Also Read: Use your Ration Card at any government store; know new changes here

This meant that 10 grams of 22-carat gold would cost Rs 47,500 in Delhi. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold cost Rs 47,450 per 10 grams. Prices vary from city to city depending upon local taxes and GST rates.

Let us check the 10-gram rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold in different cities.

Chennai

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860

Mumbai

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760

Delhi

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

Kolkata

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

Bengaluru

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

Kerala

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760

Pune

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,480

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,790

Vadodara

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,480

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,790

Jaipur

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,600

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,910

Coimbatore

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860

Madurai

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860

Chandigarh

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,600

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,910

Mangaluru

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

Visakhapatnam

22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450

24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760

Also Read: MoD gives nod to open 75 'BRO Cafes' at border locations