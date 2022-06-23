Gold Rate Today: Massive drop in prices; check rates in your city

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check the 10-gram rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold in different cities on June 23, 2022.

    Gold Rate Today June 23: Massive drop in prices; check rates in your city
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    Gold prices slumped by Rs 20,000 per kg of 22-carat on Thursday. According to information provided by goodreturns.in, the gold rate on Thursday was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,760.

    This meant that 10 grams of 22-carat gold would cost Rs 47,500 in Delhi. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold cost Rs 47,450 per 10 grams. Prices vary from city to city depending upon local taxes and GST rates.

    Let us check the 10-gram rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold in different cities.

    Chennai
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860

    Mumbai
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760

    Delhi
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

    Kolkata
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

    Bengaluru
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

    Kerala
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760

    Pune
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,480
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,790

    Vadodara
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,480
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,790

    Jaipur
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,600
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,910

    Coimbatore
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860

    Madurai
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860

    Chandigarh
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,600
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,910

    Mangaluru
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500 
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800

    Visakhapatnam
    22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450
    24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760

