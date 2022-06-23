Gold Rate Today: Massive drop in prices; check rates in your city
Check the 10-gram rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold in different cities on June 23, 2022.
Gold prices slumped by Rs 20,000 per kg of 22-carat on Thursday. According to information provided by goodreturns.in, the gold rate on Thursday was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,760.
This meant that 10 grams of 22-carat gold would cost Rs 47,500 in Delhi. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold cost Rs 47,450 per 10 grams. Prices vary from city to city depending upon local taxes and GST rates.
Let us check the 10-gram rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold in different cities.
Chennai
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860
Mumbai
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760
Delhi
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800
Kolkata
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800
Bengaluru
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800
Kerala
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760
Pune
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,480
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,790
Vadodara
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,480
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,790
Jaipur
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,600
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,910
Coimbatore
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860
Madurai
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,550
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,860
Chandigarh
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,600
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,910
Mangaluru
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,500
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,800
Visakhapatnam
22 Carat Gold: Rs 47,450
24 Carat Gold: Rs 51,760
