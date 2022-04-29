Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at 1 pm today; official website, direct link here

    Once the MP Board results are published, the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
     

    Bhopal, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 today, April 29, 2022. MPBSE in a social media post also confirmed the result time -- will be declared at 1 pm today.

    Once the MP Board results are published, the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

    MP board 10th, 12th students are advised to keep their admit cards handy in order to check their results on time. Apart from the MP Board or MPBSE website, Class 10th and 12th can be checked via mobile app. Candidates can download the MP Board Result 2022 app from Google Play Store.

    Here’s how to check result online:

    ·         Go to mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

    ·         Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2022

    ·         Enter the required credentials - roll number and date of birth

    ·         Submit and view MP board result 2022

    ·         Take a printout for future use

    While Class 10 Madhya Pradesh board exams were held from February 18, the MP board Class 12 exams were held between February 17 and March 12. As per officials, a total of 7,14,932 students, including some speech and hearing-impaired children, had enrolled for the Class 12 MP board 2022 exams. The MP board 2022 Class 12 exams were held at 3,586 centres, of which 287 had been identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive.

    The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

    Any updates or changes in the result date and time will be informed to the candidates via the official websites – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

