    Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer 'Code with Minecraft' course for students

    The Code with Minecraft course is available in various packages for students ages 6 to 14.

    Microsoft WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer Code with Minecraft course for students gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
    Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr have partnered with a Code with Minecraft course. Students will grasp essential coding topics through a carefully designed curriculum based on Minecraft as part of the Code with Minecraft programme. The Code with Minecraft course is available in various packages for students ages 6 to 14. Students begin with game-based learning on Minecraft, where they may create their game heroes, game worlds, and multiplayer games while learning core coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops, and conditionals. Students will study advanced coding ideas and languages as they proceed through the curriculum.

    The course will be provided through Whitehat Jr., a live one-on-one online learning platform. Microsoft will give the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy unique training to WhiteHat Jr instructors to improve their skills.

    According to Trupti Mukker, CEO of WhiteHat Jr., Minecraft has captivated youngsters worldwide for years. They are thrilled to cooperate with Microsoft India and provide youngsters with such an exciting learning experience. Speaking about the programme, Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, stated that future talents will appear quite different from current capabilities. Platforms such as Minecraft ensure that students have meaningful, immersive learning experiences that encourage creativity and critical thinking.

    Also Read | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals 'weirdest thing he has ever worked on' & it has TikTok connection

    Minecraft is a playground for limitless imagination in which pupils are given basic bricks to conceive and construct diverse shapes, things, and entire universes. Students utilise simplified block code editing to change anything from how characters seem to the physical rules that govern them. The guided, hands-on approach to constructing rich, 3D settings further personalises the learning experience. Furthermore, Minecraft provides pupils with access to a dynamic 140-million-strong worldwide community of gamers and artists.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
