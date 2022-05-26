MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Riya Kharpran is Commerce topper, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik tops Science stream

The pass percentage in the MBOSE HSSLC vocational stream was 100 per cent. Eight students passed the HSSLC Vocational exam, with two receiving first division and six receiving second division.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26. The result of the HSSLC for streams Science, Commerce, and Vocational exams has been announced at 10 am. Now, the students can check the MBOSE HSSLC class 12 exam results on the official websites, mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.

The MBOSE has also released the HSSLC result booklet online, which contains the details on the stream-wise pass percentage and details of the toppers. The MBOSE release states, "With effect from 2014, the HSSLC exam's printed result booklet has been phased out. The entire results booklet is available for download at mbose.in."

The pass percentage in the MBOSE HSSLC vocational stream was 100 per cent. Eight students passed the HSSLC Vocational exam, with two receiving first division and six receiving second division.

Riya Kharpran topped the HSSLC Commerce stream with 464 marks. While Emerene Kharpran and Keshav Agarwala on second place with 462 marks. Chirag Deb, who received 456 marks, finished third.

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik received 469 marks in the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream. Rishi Sarkar finished second with 460 marks, and Chetna Bose finished third with 459 marks.

In the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science stream, the overall pass percentage was 71.62 per cent. In the 12th Science stream, male students outperformed female students; the male students' pass percentage was 75.46 per cent, while the female students' pass percentage was 72.50 per cent.

In the MBOSE HSSLC Commerce stream, 83.63 per cent of students passed. Female students outperformed their male counterparts, with a pass percentage of 88.06 per cent, while only 83.60 per cent of male students passed the HSSLC exam.

The HSSLC class 12 exam, which concluded in April, attracted almost 30,000 students. Last year, 75.85 per cent of students in the Science stream passed, while 80.93 per cent of students in the Commerce stream passed.

Also Read: MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here

Also Read: NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today

Also Read: NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today