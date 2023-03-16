IITK GATE 2023 Result to be out today after 4 pm on gate.iitk.ac.in; know details

The Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 results on Thursday, March 16. According to the latest report on the official website, the results will be available after 4:00 pm at gate.iitk.ac.in. Only those who appeared for the exam can see their scorecard.

Only those applicants who took the exam will be permitted to view their individual results. The GATE 2023 Exam dates were February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The provisional answer key was made available on February 21, 2023, after the publication of the response sheet on February 15, 2023.

Candidates who wanted to raise objections could do so from February 22 to February 25, 2023.

There were 29 topics covered by the GATE Exam 2023. Each test was 3 hours long and contained 65 questions, of which ten dealt with general aptitude and 55 with the topic. More than 200 cities in eight zones took part in the test.

GATE 2023 Result: know-how is that calculated?

The candidate's real marks will be considered for the GATE score calculation after evaluating all of the answers. The candidate's raw marks from multiple sessions will be transformed into normalized marks for that specific topic.

The candidate's score is calculated using the formula out of 1000, whereas the candidate's marks are the actual amount earned.

PSUs such as Central Electronics Limited, Rail India Technical and Economic Service, and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) all employ through the GATE Exam. Every year, different IITs hold the GATE exam. It is a national-level exam that tests one's understanding of undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

