    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration deadline ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session two application period has been extended between March 15 and 16 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who could not submit their forms during the previous session can now do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
     

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration deadline ends today March 16 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details - adt
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    The correction window for JEE Main was open until March 14, 9:00 pm, after the previous application window for the exam ended on March 12.

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session two registration period will end today, March 16. Candidates can send their applications to jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main application deadline was March 12, and the application correction window was available until March 14 at 9:00 pm.

    After hearing from applicants, the NTA JEE Main 2023 session two enrollment has been reopened.

    There have been a few requests from applicants for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 Session 2 to reopen the registration window after they could not finish it due to many unavoidable causes. "It has been decided to reopen registration for accepting online Application Forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 Session 2 to support the student community," the notification read. 

    It continued, "At the suitable moment, the dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal."

    JEE Main 2023 April session exam city notification slips will be available shortly. JEE Main 2023 will be published in the last week of March. The engineering entrance test will be administered in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

    "The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time," NTA said.

    JEE Main 2023: know steps to apply 

    1) JEEE Main website go to the at, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the JEE Main Session 2 registration link

    3) Key in the required details

    4) Complete the application form

    5) Upload the scanned images, and make the payment

    6) Check the JEE Main form and submit it

    7) Take a printout for future reference

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration window reopens, apply before March 16 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; know steps

    Also Read: Karnataka's chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report

    Also Read: IBPS PO Final Result 2023 released on ibps.in; know how, where to check

     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
