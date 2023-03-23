Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that a committee would be formed to resolve issues resulting from non-payment of fees in some private schools so that students would face no hardships. 
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, March 23, that a committee would be formed to resolve issues resulting from non-payment of fees in some private schools in the state so that students would face no hardships.

    The School Education Minister responded to a query during the question period; he said that guidelines would be developed to ensure that students are not adversely affected.

    "Fees for self-financed schools are mandatory. Parents can choose which school their children attend," Kesarkar explained. 

    In response to additional queries, he said that the government has no control over the fees charged by private educational institutions. Fees are set based on the services given, according to the minister.

    MLA Rajesh Tope of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that because 25 per cent of seats in self-financed schools are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the government should reimburse the schools.

    According to Kesarkar, the state government has received Rs 875 crore in reimbursements, of which Rs 425 crore has come from the Centre.

    In response to a query about 200 Lexicon International School students being detained for non-payment of fees, he said the incident occurred on January 18, 2023. 

    There were arguments between the school's administration and the parents. However, no parent stepped forward to participate in the investigation initiated by the Lonikand police station. Therefore, the police closed the case, he explained. 

    In response to another query about restarting electricity connections to 9,262 government schools, the minister said the energy department would be informed that the government would reimburse the schools' electricity dues. He claims that schools are charged tariffs that are lower than residential rates.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    Also Read: UGC NET answer key 2023 to be released soon; know qualifying marks, other details

    Also Read: PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
