    MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org; know important dates

    MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MAH Master of Computer Application Admit Card. Candidates who plan to take the MAH MCA Exam 2023 can get their admit cards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    The MAH Master of Computer Application Admit Card was issued on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates taking the MAH MCA Exam 2023 can get their admit cards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

    According to the official schedule, the test will be held on March 27, 2023. Candidates can access the admit card on the official website. To get the admit card, candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and security pin.

    The MAH CET is an annual entrance exam for admission to MCA courses provided by Maharashtra's government and private colleges. Candidates must pass the CET Exam for the subject in question to be eligible for admission.

    The exam will last 1.5 hours and will be worth 200 marks. It will include 100 questions. Students will earn two marks for each correct response and a 0.5-mark penalty for each incorrect response.

    MAH MCA CET 2023: steps to download
    1) Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the CET portal on the homepage 
    3) Direct link to download the CET admit card will be displayed on the screen
    4) Key in details and download the admit card
    5) Take a printout and keep it for future reference

    Mathematics and statistics, logical reasoning, English comprehension and verbal ability, and computer ideas will be covered in the MAH MCA CET 2023 syllabus.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
