Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check

    Madras University Result 2023: The University of Madras, UOM, has announced the results for the UG and PG programmes. The Madras University Result for the November Examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can find their results at unom.ac.in.

    Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    The results for the UG and PG courses have been announced by the University of Madras, UOM. The Madras University November Examination Results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can view their results on the official website, unom.ac.in.

    The Madras University 2023 Exams Result was released on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. To access their results, candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and other information. Candidates can use the procedure outlined below to learn how to download their Madras University November 2022 Examination results.

    Madras University Result 2023: know the steps to download 
    1) Go to the official website at unom.ac.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the link for November Examination 2022 Result
    3) On a new page, key in the registration number and date of birth
    4) The scorecard will be on the screen
    5) Download and take a printout

    Madras University has announced that the results for the MSc, MBA, and MA(HRM) courses will be released on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Keep checking back for the most recent changes.

    Also Read: HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details

    Also Read: GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23 - adt

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details

    GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details - adt

    GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details

    Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ragi malt drink into govt schools' menu - adt

    Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ragi malt drink into govt schools' menu

    MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org; know important dates - adt

    MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org; know important dates

    Recent Stories

    football How PlayStation diffused France captaincy tension between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann-ayh

    How 'PlayStation' diffused France captaincy tension between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann

    Major League Cricket Stephen Fleming to coach CSK Texas Super Kings; says team geared to make impact snt

    Major League Cricket: Fleming to coach Texas Super Kings; says team geared to make impact

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31 2024 gcw

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31, 2024

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23 - adt

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    Delhi Budget 2023: FM Kailash Gahlot announces 6-point action plan for clean Yamuna AJR

    Delhi Budget 2023: FM Kailash Gahlot announces 6-point action plan for clean Yamuna

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon