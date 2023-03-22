Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check

Madras University Result 2023: The University of Madras, UOM, has announced the results for the UG and PG programmes. The Madras University Result for the November Examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can find their results at unom.ac.in.

The results for the UG and PG courses have been announced by the University of Madras, UOM. The Madras University November Examination Results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can view their results on the official website, unom.ac.in.

The Madras University 2023 Exams Result was released on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. To access their results, candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and other information. Candidates can use the procedure outlined below to learn how to download their Madras University November 2022 Examination results.

Madras University Result 2023: know the steps to download

1) Go to the official website at unom.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for November Examination 2022 Result

3) On a new page, key in the registration number and date of birth

4) The scorecard will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout

Madras University has announced that the results for the MSc, MBA, and MA(HRM) courses will be released on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Keep checking back for the most recent changes.

Also Read: HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details

Also Read: GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details