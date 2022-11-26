KMAT 2022: Registration deadline ends today, November 26; check required documents, steps to apply

The KMAT 2022 admit card will be released on December 1, and the exam is scheduled for December 4. Eligible applicants can apply for the Karnataka KMAT online at the official website, kmatindia.com. To take the KMAT exam, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline.

The KMAT Karnataka 2022 test will be held on December 4, 2022, with the admit card being made available on December 1, 2022. Every year, KPPGCA holds an exam for admission to the MBA and MCA programmes. To take the KMAT exam, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any field.

Documents required while filling out the application form include an academic mark sheet or certificates, a mobile number, a valid email ID, an Aadhaar card, a scanned photograph, a scanned signature, and banking information. Candidates must pay the Rs 1,000 KMAT application fee when registering online.

Karnataka KMAT 2022: Know how to register

1) Visit the official website of KPPGCA, kmatindia.com

2) Click on the 'KMAT Karnataka registration link' on the homepage

3) Key in the details and complete the registration process

4) Now, login and complete the KMAT 2022 application form

5) Upload the scanned documents and make the payment

6) Submit the form and take a printout

