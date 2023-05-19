Kerala SSLC Result 2023 : Kerala State Board Class 10 results DECLARED; 99.70% students pass

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results 2023 on Friday, May 19, in a press conference. The state recorded a pass percentage of 99.70.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results 2023 on Friday, May 19, in a press conference. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on May 20. The state recorded a pass percentage of 99.70. In comparison to the prior year, the pass percentage increased by 0.44 percent.

A total of 4,17, 864 of the students who took the Class 10 final exams qualified for further education. In all, 68,604 students received A-plus grades in every subject. Kannur had the highest pass rate among districts at 99.94%. Educational districts of Pala and Muvattupuzha have 100% pass rates.

192 private students and 4,19,362 regular students took the examinations. There were 2,13,801 boys and 2,00,561 girls who attempted the exam.

A total of 1,40,703 students appeared for the exam in government schools. Out of this, 72,031 are boys and 68,672 are girls. A total of 2,51,567 students appeared for the examination in aided schools out of which 1,27,667 were boys and 1,23,900 were girls. A total of 27,092 students appeared for SSLC exam in unaided schools of which 14,103 were boys and 12,989 were girls.

Students' board exam registration numbers and dates are required in order to view the results online.

Candidates can check and download their results on the official websites- keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. from 4 pm onwards.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check Class 10 result 2023:

Visit results.kite.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Click SSLC result 2023 once the link gets opened.

It will take you to the login page where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha, etc, and click on 'submit'.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Students can download Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

As many as 4,19,554 students appeared for the SSLC exam. According to V Sivankutty, students will receive grace points this year since they were withheld because of COVID-19.

The SSLC exams were conducted from March 9-29 at 2,960 centres across Kerala. 18,000 teachers evaluated the answer sheets in 70 camps across Kerala between April 3 and 24.

The dates for the SSLC Kerala 2023 revaluation will be released later on the official website. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the pass percentage, top performers list, and district-specific results on the same day as the announcement of the Kerala SSC Result 2023. Apart from the website, students will be able to download Kerala Class 10th results through SMS and Saphalam app.

Along with the SSLC results, the exam results for the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC), Technical High School Leaving Certificate (Hearing Impaired), and Technical High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) were also announced.