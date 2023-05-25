Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

    The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations (VHSE) has announced by Minister V Sivankutty. Kerala recorded a pass percentage of 82.95 for Class 12 Board Exams.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations (VHSE) were announced on Thursday by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty. 

    The state recorded a pass percentage of 82.95 for Class 12 Board Exams. A total of 432436 students appeared for the Plus Two exam. 33815 students scored A-plus for all subjects.

    In VHSE, the number of students was 28,495, consisting of 17,565 boys and 10,930 girls. 

    Ernakulam recorded the highest pass percentage, 87.55%, and Pathanamthitta with least percentage of 76.59%. The pass percentage witnessed a decrease of 0.92 percent as compared to the previous year. 

    Science group recorded 87.31% pass, Humanities 71.93%, and Commerce 82.75%. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 79.19, aided schools secured an 86.31% pass rate, male aided schools 82.70% pass rate, and special schools 99.32% pass rate.

    Wayanad district had the least number of students who appeared for the exam. Malappuram district has the maximum number of students who appeared for the exam and also recorded the highest number of A Plus grades.

    Save a Year (SAY) exams for Higher Secondary and VHSE will be conducted from June 21. 

    Here are the steps to download the results:

    Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link on the homepage.

    Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit.

    Step 4: Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the result and you may print a hard copy for further use

    Students can also check their results on mobile applications like SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS-Kerala, and PRD Live. The results will be made available online from 4 pm. 

    The Plus Two and VHSE exams were conducted from March 10 to March 30 this year. These exams are conducted by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the Plus One and Plus Two exams and 60,000 students appeared in the VHSE exams.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
