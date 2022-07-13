Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key

    The KEAM answer key is available on CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. On Wednesday, candidates have until 5 pm to file objections to the KEAM 2022 answer key. 

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    The deadline for submitting objections to the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) answer key is Wednesday, July 13. On July 4, the Kerala Office of the Controller of Examinations, or CEE, released the answer keys for both KEAM 2022 papers. The KEAM answer key is available on CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. On Wednesday, candidates have until 5 pm to file objections to the KEAM 2022 answer key. To file an objection, students must pay Rs 100 per question and provide relevant supporting documentation. However, if the claims are valid, CEE will refund the amount for that question.

    In a statement from CEE Kerala, it was stated that "Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs 100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery to reach the office on or before 13.07.2022, 5.00 pm."

    "The amount paid for that question will be returned if the filed complaint is true. In any case, complaints submitted after the allotted time have been paid the necessary amount will not be considered. Email and fax complaints won't be considered," it continued.

    KEAM determines who gets into professional degree programmes at state universities. KEAM is administered as a pen-and-paper test over two hours and thirty minutes. Exams for KEAM 2022 were administered on July 4 at locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai. After considering the difficulties in the answer key, the KEAM 2022 result will be declared.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

    Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

    Also Read: BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP EAPCET 2022 Pharmacy, Agriculture answer key released; know how to download - adt

    AP EAPCET 2022 Pharmacy, Agriculture answer key released; know how to download

    REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14 know exam pattern and other details gcw

    REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14; know exam pattern and other details

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here - adt

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download - adt

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

    NEET UG 2022 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute gcw

    NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

    Recent Stories

    Euro reaches parity with Dollar Who it benefits and how it impacts gcw

    Euro reaches parity with Dollar: Who it benefits and how it impacts

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs

    Manipur schools to remain closed till July 24 due to an increase in covid-19 cases - adt

    Manipur schools to remain closed till July 24 due to an increase in covid-19 cases

    NASA Webb reveals cosmic cliffs glittering landscape of star birth and more see breathtaking photos gcw

    NASA's Webb reveals cosmic cliffs, glittering landscape of star birth | See breathtaking pics

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval/London/1st ODI: When the wicket is flat, your accuracy is tested - Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: 'When the wicket is flat, your accuracy is tested' - Jasprit Bumrah

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon