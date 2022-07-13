KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key

The KEAM answer key is available on CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. On Wednesday, candidates have until 5 pm to file objections to the KEAM 2022 answer key.

The deadline for submitting objections to the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) answer key is Wednesday, July 13. On July 4, the Kerala Office of the Controller of Examinations, or CEE, released the answer keys for both KEAM 2022 papers. The KEAM answer key is available on CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. On Wednesday, candidates have until 5 pm to file objections to the KEAM 2022 answer key. To file an objection, students must pay Rs 100 per question and provide relevant supporting documentation. However, if the claims are valid, CEE will refund the amount for that question.

In a statement from CEE Kerala, it was stated that "Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs 100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery to reach the office on or before 13.07.2022, 5.00 pm."

"The amount paid for that question will be returned if the filed complaint is true. In any case, complaints submitted after the allotted time have been paid the necessary amount will not be considered. Email and fax complaints won't be considered," it continued.

KEAM determines who gets into professional degree programmes at state universities. KEAM is administered as a pen-and-paper test over two hours and thirty minutes. Exams for KEAM 2022 were administered on July 4 at locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai. After considering the difficulties in the answer key, the KEAM 2022 result will be declared.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

Also Read: BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply