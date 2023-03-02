Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET 2023: Online registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in; know required documents, other details

    KCET 2023: Candidate can access the KCET 2023 registration form at the official website at, kea.kar.nic.in. The deadlines for submitting the KCET 2023 registration form and the application fee are April 5 and April 7, respectively.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has begun registering for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 on Thursday, March 2. The KCET 2023 application form is hosted on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The deadline for the KCET 2023 application form is April 5, and the deadline to pay the application fee is April 7, 2023. 

    On May 20 and 21, 2023, KEA will conduct the KCET 2023 exam for admission to professional courses. Kannada language exams will be held at selected centres on May 22 for Kannadiga candidates from Horanadu and Gadinadu (other states and border regions).

    KCET 2023 registration: know the required documents
    1) SSLC or tenth-grade mark sheet, enter registration number and date of birth
    2) Marksheet for 12th or 2nd PUC - (in case of previous year students).
    3) All reservation certificates must include the RD number/caste (category, income, skim layer certificate (NCLC), and Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK).
    4) Details of studying in Karnataka
    5) A recent passport-size photograph of the candidate in jpg or jpeg format is required (max 50 KB size)
    6) Signature of the candidate in jpg or jpeg format (max 50 KB size)
    7) Thumb impression of the candidate's left hand in jpg or jpeg format (max size 50 KB).

    KCET 2023 registration: know the important dates
    1) March 2, 2023 - KCET 2023 registration begins
    2) April 5, 2023 - Deadline for KCET application form 2023
    3) April 7, 2023 - Karnataka CET fee payment date    
    4) To be notified - KCET 2023 application form correction     
    5) To be notified - Availability of KCET 2023 admit card    
    6) May 20 to 22, 2023 - KCET exam date 2023   

