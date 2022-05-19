Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC results 2022: 145 students score 100%, 1,18,875 students bag A+ grade

    145 students in the state have received 100% scores for the SSLC Examination Result 2022. The pass percentage for the SSLC Results has decreased as compared to the 2021 results. 

    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 for Class 10 students. The total pass percentage for the Karnataka 10th Results 2022 is 85.63 per cent. The results were announced today at 12:30 p.m. during a news conference.

    145 students in the state have received 100% scores for the SSLC Examination Result 2022. The pass percentage for the SSLC Results has decreased as compared to the 2021 results.  According to the figures, 1,18,875 students received a 'A+' grade with percentages ranging from 90 to 100.

    Grades (Pass Percentage): Number of Students
    A+ (90-100%): 1,18,875
    A (80-89%): 1,82,600
    B+ (70-79%): 1,73,528
    B (60-69%): 1,43,900
    C+ (50-59%): 87,801
    C (35-49%): 14,627

    The pass percentage in 2021 was reported to be 99.9%. The SSLC Results pass percentage in 2022 was reported at 85.63 percent. Today, approximately 8 lakh childrens' SSLC results were released. Karnataka SSLC Marks Card and consolidated result sheet will be accessible on karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

    As many as 7,30,881 of the 8,53,436 pupils who sat the tests this year passed them. Those who did not pass the main exam will have to take additional examinations. The extra tests will begin on June 27, but a precise timetable has not yet been released.

    Here's how you check the SSLC class 10 exam result 2022
    1) Go to the official website of the KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. 
    2) Click on the SSLC class 10th 2022 result link on the homepage.
    3) Key in the required details, including your application number and date of birth.
    4) The result will be on the screen.
    5) Check the details of the Karnataka SSLC class 10th result.
    6) Download the page and take a print for future reference.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
