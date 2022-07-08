JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On April 30, 2022, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti held the JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam. Students were tested in three areas: Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Languages. More than 2.5 lakh applicants have had their JNV results announced. The NVS merit list will include the names of students who are eligible for admission to the various branches of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in India.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, announced the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 today, July 8, 2022. The JNV Result for Class 6 admissions is now available online at navodaya.gov.in for students to see. According to an official notification published on the official website, the tentative list of candidates will be announced on July 10, 2022. The JNV Class 6 entrance test result is now available online for parents, guardians, and students to view.

    Here's how to check the results: 

    • Visit the official Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test website at navodaya.gov.in.
    • On the homepage, click the 'Class VI Selection Test Results' link.
    • Enter your Roll Number and Birth Date.
    • Your JNVST Class 6 Results 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • Download and print this page for future reference.

    On April 30, 2022, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti held the JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam. Students were tested in three areas: Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Languages. More than 2.5 lakh applicants have had their JNV results announced.

    The NVS merit list will include the names of students who are eligible for admission to the various branches of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in India. JNVST, or Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, is a national level entrance test for admission to class 6 in over 600 JNVs across the country. 

    After the 2022 Navodaya entrance test results are released, parents must submit the proper papers to their desired Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Certificate of Residency, Proof of eligibility under the NVS conditions, Certificate of Birth, Certificate of Caste/Category for SC, ST, and OBC applicants A certificate of disability for a candidate with special needs.

