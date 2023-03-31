Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JNVST 2023: Class 6 admit card released on cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; know steps to download

    JNVST 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti issued the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection exam admit card 2023 for the Class 6 selection exam today. Candidates registered for the selection exam must go to cbseitms.rcil.gov.in to download their hall tickets.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) issued the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection exam admit card 2023 (JNVST) for the Class 6 selection exam on Friday, March 31. Candidates registered for the selection exam must visit cbseitms.rcil.gov.in to get their hall tickets.

    To access and download their hall tickets, candidates must input their valid login credentials, such as their registration number and password.

    The NVS will conduct a selection test for candidates seeking admission to Class 6 on April 29, 2023. The test will be held offline from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Additionally, candidates must bring a hard copy of their hall tickets and a valid photo ID proof for verification.

    JNVST admit card 2023: know the steps to download

    Candidates registered for the NVS class 6 exams should follow the following steps to obtain their hall pass.

    1) Navigate to the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

    2) Click on the link to download the hall ticket for the Class 6 selection exam

    3) On a new login page, key in your valid login credentials 

    4) The hall ticket will be on the screen

    5) Check the hall ticket details and download it

    6) Take a print of its hard copy for future use

