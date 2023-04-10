JKBOSE class 8th result announced at dietsrinagar.in; check details
The JK Board Class 8 results will have details of roll number, name of the student, father's name and mother's name, date of birth, grades secured in each subject, cumulative grade point and qualifying status.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) on Monday (April 10) announced the Class 8 results. Candidates can download the result from the official website at dietsrinagar.in.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Class 8 examination was conducted from February 27 to March 10.
District Institute Of Education And Trainings (DIETS) were established throughout the country for the enhancement of quality education.
JKBOSE Class 8 results: Here's how to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at dietsrinagar.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Gazette / Result of class 8th DIET Srinagar - 2022-23”
Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check the result and take print for future reference.
