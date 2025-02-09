JEE Mains Result 2025: Session 1 result can be declared on this date, download the scorecard with these steps

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are expected to be released on February 12, 2025, by the NTA. The cutoff marks will be released alongside the results, determining eligibility for JEE Advanced. Session 2 exams are scheduled for April 1-8, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam was conducted by the National Examination Agency (NTA) from January 22 to 30. After the completion of the exam, now the candidates are waiting for the result to be announced. According to the brochure released by NTA, JEE Main Session 1 result will be announced on February 12, 2025.

The result will be released online on the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in. As soon as the result is released, candidates will be able to check the scorecard as well as download it by entering the login details on the website.

JEE Main Cutoff to be released along with the result

Along with the declaration of JEE Main result, the cutoff marks will also be released by NTA. Students who will achieve the prescribed cutoff marks will be given admission according to their rank. Students securing top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main will be able to appear in JEE Advanced exam.

Also read: UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, result may be announced soon

JEE Main Result: Steps to download the scorecard

• To check JEE Main Result 2025, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page of the website, you will have to click on the link related to the result in the latest news.

• Now you have to enter the required details (application number, date of birth) and submit.

• After this the scorecard will open on the screen from where you will be able to check it as well as download it.

Along with the release of the result by NTA, the final answer key will also be made available for download. All students should be aware that the final answer key will be conclusive and no objections will be accepted.

JEE Main session 2 exam will be held on these dates

The second session examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from April 1 to 8, 2025. Students who want to appear in JEE Main Session 2 exam can complete the application process through online mode till the last date of February 25, 2025. Students should keep visiting the official website from time to time for the latest updates related to the result.

Also read: How to use Pomodoro technique for better focus on studies

Latest Videos