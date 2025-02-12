JEE Main 2025: Topper Vishad Jain reveals his study strategy for achieving 100 percentile

JEE Main 2025: Vishad Jain from Kandivali, Maharashtra, achieved a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 Session 1. His success mantra includes practicing mock tests and consistent daily study after school. Let's read more.

JEE Main 2025: Topper Vishad Jain reveals his study strategy for achieving 100 percentile iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

JEE Main 2025: Vishad Jain, a resident of Kandivali, Maharashtra, is among the 14 toppers who scored a 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results. He is overjoyed with his success. After the results, he shared the secret of his success, explaining how he worked hard for two years to fulfil his dream. He wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Vishad Jain completed his studies from Narayana School. He highlights the importance of mock tests for JEE Main exam preparation. He shared that he solved as many mock tests as he could. This helped him understand the strategy of solving the paper correctly in the exam.

Also read: JEE Mains 2025: AIR 1 Om Prakash shares secrets behind his perfect 300/300 score (WATCH)

JEE Main: Topper Vishad Jain's Study Schedule

Vishad Jain explained that he relied especially on NCERT books for Chemistry, which strengthened his basic understanding and made it easier to solve questions in the exam.

According to Vishad Jain, after school, which ran from 8 am to 5 pm, he would study for 3 to 4 hours every day. He achieved this success through regular practice and a strong strategy.

Also read: JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

JEE Main: Topper Vishad Jain will also appear in Session-2 Exam

Vishad Jain will also appear in the JEE Main 2025 Session-2 exam, which will be held from April 1 to April 8. He shared valuable success tips for JEE aspirants, advising them to solve as many mock tests as possible, thoroughly cover the NCERT books, and maintain consistent self-study every day. If you're aiming for success in JEE, following Vishad Jain’s approach can help you achieve your goals.

Also read: Top 7 engineering colleges in India for studying Computer Science

