    JEE Main 2024: Registration for Session 1 begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's how you can register yourself

    JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024. Those who wish to appear for JEE Main 2024 need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in to fill out the application form. 
     

    The National Test Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam between January 24 and February 1. On the official website, nta.ac.in, registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024 has also started. The second session of JEE Main 2024 will take place from April 1 to April 15, 2024. According to the timetable, the registration for JEE Main 2024 will be conducted between November 1 and November 30, 2023. 

    The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), centrally financed technical institutes (CFTIs), and institutions approved by participating state governments are among the institutions for which JEE Main 2024 is being held. In addition, it serves as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced 2024, which is administered to IIT admissions officers.

    The exam comprises two papers – Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes while Paper 2 is conducted for admission to Bachelors in Architecture and Bachelor in Planning. Thirteen languages—English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu—will be used to administer the test.

    JEE Main 2024: Here's a step by step guide to register

    • Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Main website.
    • Once you appear on the homepage of the website, click on the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration link available.
    • As you click on it,  a registration window will appear on the screen.
    • Enter your name, email address, and cellphone number to register.
    • Submit the details and generate the login credentials.
    • After the login details are generated, log in again and move ahead to fill in the application form.
    • Fill up the JEE Main 2024 registration form with your educational and personal information.
    • Upload scanned copies of your signature and passport-sized picture.
    • Submit the application form.
    • Download the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 confirmation page.
    • For future use, download the confirmation page.

