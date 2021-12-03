  • Facebook
    JEE Main 2022 registration to open soon, here's everything you need to know

    Because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic in the country, JEE Main was held in four sessions in 2021: February, March, July, and August.

    The National Testing Agency will begin accepting applications for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 in the near future. If rumours are believed, it might start as early as mid-December. Beginning in February, the engineering entrance test for admission to various universities is anticipated to be held in numerous shifts. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main candidates will be permitted to sit for JEE Advanced 2022, the admission exam for IITs.

    Because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic in the country, JEE Main was held in four sessions in 2021: February, March, July, and August. According to the most recent information, JEE Main 2022 will likewise be held in four sessions, as it was in 2021.

    JEE Main 2022 will be held in English, Hindi, and regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, according to the NEP. JEE Main 2022 will most likely be held in February, March, April, and May of 2022. The National Testing Agency will most likely announce the exam date shortly. The timetable will be available soon on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration is expected to begin in mid-December, as soon as the notice is issued. The final date and timetable are yet to be published.

    Also Read | JEE Advanced 2021 exam on Sunday; over 1.5L to take paper, sees dip of 6% from 2020

    According to reports, experts think that the syllabus or paper format for JEE Main 2022 will not change this year. Some boards, including CBSE, changed the Class 12 syllabus this year and cut it by 30%. According to experts, the syllabus for JEE Main 2022 would be the same as it was in 2021. Students in JEE Main 2021 were given 30 questions in each physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each section typically has 25 questions. While students must attempt 25 questions, five more questions are provided as choices.

