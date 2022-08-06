JEE Main 2022: NTA likely to release final answer key for Session 2; know how to download

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 final answer key will be issued for the second session of the engineering entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key can be used to estimate candidates' scores. Candidates must award four marks for each answer that corresponds with the key and subtract one mark for any response that does not.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 final answer key will probably be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The second session of the engineering entrance exam's answer key will be made available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key was made available by the NTA on August 4 for students to review and, if necessary, object to their responses. On August 5 at 5 PM, the opportunity for raising objections ended.

The NTA will now make the final answer key for session 2 of the entrance test public after taking into account all of the candidate's concerns. Candidates' application numbers and passwords will be required to get the final answer key. They can estimate their ultimate scores using it.

Here's how to download the answer key

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main website.

Step 2: After the website loads, go to the bottom of the webpage and click on the link labelled "JEE (MAIN) 2022 Session 2 Display Question Paper and Answer Key" under the candidate activity.

Step 3: A new page will open for you. Candidates have two ways to get the answer key in this situation. Application number and password are one method, while application number and date of birth are another. Choose the approach you choose.

Step 4: Type your information and click "Sign In"

Step 5: A screen will provide the whole answer key.

Step 6: You can download the PDF version of the solution key. Print out the whole answer key for your records.

The final answer key can be used to estimate candidates' scores. Candidates must award four marks for each answer that corresponds with the key and subtract one mark for any response that does not. From July 25 to July 30, CBT was used to administer the JEE Main Session 2. The NTA will release the final rank list and session 2 results following the release of the final answer key. The JEE Main official website also hosts the results.