    JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result declared; know steps to download scorecard

    Candidates should be aware that they will only be able to view their results if they pass the AAT 2022 Exam. The institute has activated the result link; candidates should simply click on it, enter their information, and the result will appear.
     

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 on Saturday, September 17. The JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 can be found on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. To download the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard, candidates must log in using their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile phone numbers.

    The results were announced today, as planned. The institute has activated the result link, and candidates should simply click on it, enter their information, and the result will appear.

    Candidates should be aware that only those who passed the AAT 2022 Exam will be able to view their results. The AAT 2022 Exam was held from 9 am to 12 pm on September 14, 2022. The AAT exam did not require a separate admit card. Registration for the AAT 2022 began on September 11, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm, on September 12, 2022.

    According to the website, qualified candidates can begin filling out their choices for architecture programmes at IITs on the JoSAA portal today at 6 pm.

    Know how to download the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
    2) Click on the result link
    3) Key in the required credentials 
    4) Enter, and the result will be on the screen
    5) Download and take a print 

    Those who pass the JEE Advanced AAT Exam can apply for undergraduate architecture programmes. More admission information will be released soon.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
