JEE Advanced 2022: Exam on August 28; Important guidelines one should keep in mind

Candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID card. Without these, a student will not be allowed to write the exam. Here are other important guidelines one should know.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has released the information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 which will be conducted tomorrow, August 28. A valid original picture ID card and a printed copy of the candidate's admission card are required. A student won't be able to take the exam without these.

Under no circumstances will the applicants be permitted to enter the test room after it has started. So it is advisable that people arrive at the hall well in advance. The only format for the exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). The following are some crucial guidelines that the applicants must adhere to on the day of the exam:

Students who are taking the exam are required to bring hand sanitizer and wear masks. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, everyone must abide by the rules on keeping their distance.

At the centre, invigilators and IIT officials will confirm the candidate's identification. If there is suspicion, the candidate will only be permitted to take the exam if the IIT officials approve them after fulfilling specific requirements. If the identification is questioned, however, the exam will be cancelled.

A person will be disqualified from JEE (Advanced) 2022 if they impersonate someone else or use unfair tactics (cheat) throughout the test. Such candidates may also face legal repercussions.

Candidates are not permitted to leave the testing room until the test has finished. For paper 1, only those who take part in paper 2 will be assessed or graded. Therefore, be sure to show up for both tests.

Pens, pencils, a clear water bottle, the admission card, and an original picture ID card are among the items that can be brought inside the exam room. Accessories are not permitted on campus for students (watches, jewellery, etc). One should put on open-toed shoes, such as sandals or slippers.

Candidates must take both of the two tests that make up JEE Advanced 2022 in order to be considered for admission. The first paper will go from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second one will go from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, a break of 2.5 hours. For each paper, the PwD reserved candidates are entitled to one hour of extra time.