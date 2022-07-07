ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 posts; know age limit, how to apply, salary and other details

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is searching for a Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted Officer (Non Ministrial). Male and female applicants are both able to apply beginning July 16, 2022. The deadline for submitting an application is August 14, 2022.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is searching for a Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted Officer (Non Ministrial). Male and female applicants are both able to apply beginning July 16, 2022. The deadline for submitting an application is August 14, 2022. The link to the ITBP SI Application Form will be available at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Applicants will be invited for a PET, PST, and written test. Candidates may find crucial dates, vacancy details, pay, educational criteria, and other information about ITBP Recruitment 2022 below:

The deadline for online applications is July 16, 2022.

The deadline for online applications is August 14, 2022.

Also Read | BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply for 44 posts; know how to apply, stipend and more

Here's how selection process will work:

Physical Efficiency Examination (PET)

Physical Standard Examination (PST)

Written Test Documentation

Detailed Medical Exam (DME)

Medical Exam Review (RME)

Education qulaification

Candidates must hold a Diploma or an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board/University/Institution. Please see the official notice for further information on educational qualifications.

Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Online hiring for 1616 posts; know details here

Age limit

Candidates' ages should be between 20 and 25 years old. Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/PH Candidates as per Government Rule Regulation.

The application fee for general/OBC candidates is Rs. 100/-. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. Nil.

Pay Range

Postpay Rs. 35400-112400/- for Sub-Inspector (Overseer). Please see the official announcement below for further information about compensation.

How to apply

Online applications are accepted. The job is available throughout India. Eligible candidates should apply on the official website by August 14, 2022, or by clicking on the How to Apply links.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as CA Specialist Officers before July 19