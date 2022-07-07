Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 posts; know age limit, how to apply, salary and other details

    The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is searching for a Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted Officer (Non Ministrial). Male and female applicants are both able to apply beginning July 16, 2022. The deadline for submitting an application is August 14, 2022.

    ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Apply for 37 posts know age limit how to apply salary and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is searching for a Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted Officer (Non Ministrial). Male and female applicants are both able to apply beginning July 16, 2022. The deadline for submitting an application is August 14, 2022. The link to the ITBP SI Application Form will be available at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

    Applicants will be invited for a PET, PST, and written test. Candidates may find crucial dates, vacancy details, pay, educational criteria, and other information about ITBP Recruitment 2022 below:

    The deadline for online applications is July 16, 2022.
    The deadline for online applications is August 14, 2022.

    Also Read | BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply for 44 posts; know how to apply, stipend and more

    Here's how selection process will work:

    • Physical Efficiency Examination (PET)
    • Physical Standard Examination (PST)
    • Written Test Documentation
    • Detailed Medical Exam (DME)
    • Medical Exam Review (RME)

    Education qulaification

    Candidates must hold a Diploma or an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board/University/Institution. Please see the official notice for further information on educational qualifications.

    Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Online hiring for 1616 posts; know details here

    Age limit

    Candidates' ages should be between 20 and 25 years old. Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/PH Candidates as per Government Rule Regulation.

    The application fee for general/OBC candidates is Rs. 100/-. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. Nil.

    Pay Range

    Postpay Rs. 35400-112400/- for Sub-Inspector (Overseer). Please see the official announcement below for further information about compensation.

    How to apply 

    Online applications are accepted. The job is available throughout India. Eligible candidates should apply on the official website by August 14, 2022, or by clicking on the How to Apply links.

    Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as CA Specialist Officers before July 19

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details - adt

    UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

    Odisha CPET 2022 Exam schedule released for entrance exam check details here gcw

    Odisha CPET 2022: Exam schedule released for entrance exam; check details here

    BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Apply for 44 posts know how to apply stipend and more gcw

    BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply for 44 posts; know how to apply, stipend and more

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 final answer key released; know how to download, websites - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 final answer key released; know how to download, websites

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 result likely to be announced today; know websites, how to check - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 result likely to be announced today; know websites, how to check

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety - gps

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    1 in 3 police stations in India have no CCTV, 5.62 lakh posts vacant

    1 in 3 police stations in India has no CCTV, 5.62 lakh posts vacant

    Vidyut Jammwal Shivaleeka Oberoi Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha Box Office Prediction drb

    Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 BO Prediction: Can Vidyut Jammwal's film cover its budget cost?

    Gauahar Khan to Sana Khan to Ali Fazal: Indian celebrities who performed Hajj and Umrah this year RBA

    Gauahar Khan to Sana Khan to Ali Fazal: Indian celebrities who performed Hajj and Umrah this year

    Everything you need to know about the Day of Arafah - adt

    Everything you need to know about the Day of Arafah

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon