ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Head Constable posts; know eligibility, salary, other details

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary). On the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, qualified individuals may submit their applications till November 17.

The ITBP recruitment drive intends to fill 40 Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group C positions in total. There are 36 openings for male candidates, and 6 for female prospects. The level of remuneration is Level 4. (Rs 25,500-81,100). On the official website, you may get the notice.

Know important dates

Online application begins: October 19, 2022

Online application ends: November 17, 2022

Age limit: 18-25 years as on November 17, 2022.

Education qualification needed: Class 12 pass and regular Para Veterinary Course or Veterinary Therapeutic or Livestock Management diploma or certificate with a minimum one-year duration.

What's the selection process?: The following phases of the selection procedure will be used: Phase 1, PET/PST, Phase 2, written test, Phase 3, document verification, and Phase 4.

Application fees: Male applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100 if they fall under the UR, OBC, or EWS categories. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female and Ex-Service categories are not required to pay the application fee.

Here's how to apply for the position:

Visit the website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in to do so.

Visit "NEW USER REGISTRATION" to create an account on the platform.

Use your login information to apply for the selected position.

Download the form, complete the application, upload your papers, pay the cost, and submit it.

