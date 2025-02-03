IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key

The IIT JAM 2025 answer key is expected to be released in the second week of February 2025. Candidates can challenge the provisional key, and the final key is anticipated in March 2025.

The IIT JAM 2025 exam was scheduled for February 2, 2025, for admissions into master's degree programmes. The exam authorities at IIT Delhi are expected to release the JAM 2025 answer key within 10 days after the exam. The provisional answer key for IIT JAM 2025 is tentatively set to be published on February 11, 2025, or during the second week of February 2025. Initially, the officials will make the provisional answer key available.

Candidates will have the chance to raise objections against the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key if they are dissatisfied with any of the answers. The exam authorities will activate the JAM 2025 answer key objection portal shortly after the provisional key is released. After reviewing the feedback and queries from candidates, IIT Delhi is expected to publish the final IIT JAM 2025 answer key in the first week of March 2025, tentatively.

When the answer key is published, candidates can follow the steps below to access the official it:

Step 1: Visit the official IIT JAM website.

Step 2: Look for the link titled ‘Answer Key’ under the ‘Important Updates’ section and click on it.

Step 3: Select the subject to view the corresponding question paper and answer key.

Step 4: Download and review the answer key.

