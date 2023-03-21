IIT JAM 2023 result to be announced on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; know details

IIT JAM 2023 result: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 results on Wednesday, March 22. Candidates who took the JAM 2023 test can access their IIT JAM 2023 results via their login credentials via the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is anticpited to release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 result on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JAM 2023 exam can access their IIT JAM 2023 results by logging in to the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) was held on February 12, 2023.

The candidate's name, registration number, score, category, topic, and marks obtained in the entrance test will be included in the IIT JAM result 2023. After the results are announced, IIT Guwahati will share the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) answer key was out on February 23. Candidates could be able to challenge the answer key from February 24 to February 26. On February 20, the JAM 2023 answer sheet was released.

Candidates who pass JAM 2023 can register for over 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24. "No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2023," according to the JAM 2023 information brochure.

The JAM exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at IIT Guwahati for seven distinct subjects: biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematical statistics (MS), mathematics (MA), and physics (PH).

