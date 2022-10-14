IIT JAM 2023: Registration deadline ends on October 14; Here's how to apply last minute

IIT JAM 2023 registration link will be deactivated today (October 14) on jam.iitg.ac.in. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to fill the form by following the steps mentioned below.

Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) application process to end today (October 14) at jam.iitg.ac.in. The organisation in charge of running IIT JAM is IIT Guwahati. Earlier the last date to apply for IIT JAM was October 12, which was extended to October 14.

IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted in 7 topics, including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH), according to the official timetable. The 2023 IIT JAM is expected to take place on February 12th.

The IIT JAM 2023 exam will, however, have three different sorts of questions: multiple-choice (MCQ), multiple-selection (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT).

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.jam.iitg.c.in as the first step.

Step 2: On the home page, select the "Application Portal" option.

Step 3: A fresh registration/login page would appear.

Step 4: Sign up here, then log in using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill up the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form in Step 5.

Step 6: Enter the relevant information and upload the appropriate files.

Step 7: Complete the application and pay the cost.

Candidates should know that the JAM 2023 scores can be used for admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate, PG programmes offered by the IITs. JAM 2023 scores can also be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

