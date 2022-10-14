Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT JAM 2023: Registration deadline ends on October 14; Here's how to apply last minute

    IIT JAM 2023 registration link will be deactivated today (October 14) on jam.iitg.ac.in. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to fill the form by following the steps mentioned below.
     

    IIT JAM 2023 Registration deadline ends on October 14 Here is how to apply last minute gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) application process to end today (October 14) at jam.iitg.ac.in. The organisation in charge of running IIT JAM is IIT Guwahati. Earlier the last date to apply for IIT JAM was October 12, which was extended to October 14. 

    IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted in 7 topics, including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH), according to the official timetable. The 2023 IIT JAM is expected to take place on February 12th.

    The IIT JAM 2023 exam will, however, have three different sorts of questions: multiple-choice (MCQ), multiple-selection (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT).

    Also Read | MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details

    Step 1: Visit the official website at www.jam.iitg.c.in as the first step.
    Step 2: On the home page, select the "Application Portal" option.
    Step 3: A fresh registration/login page would appear.
    Step 4: Sign up here, then log in using the generated credentials.
    Step 5: Fill up the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form in Step 5.
    Step 6: Enter the relevant information and upload the appropriate files.
    Step 7: Complete the application and pay the cost.

    Candidates should know that the JAM 2023 scores can be used for admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate, PG programmes offered by the IITs. JAM 2023 scores can also be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

    Also Read | Telangana CPGET 2022: Registration deadline for phase 1 extended till October 15; know revised dates here

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MET 2023: Registration process starts; know steps, other details here - adt

    MET 2023: Registration process starts; know steps, other details here

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details - adt

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details

    DUET 2022: NTA releases advanced city intimation slip; know steps, exam syllabus here - adt

    DUET 2022: NTA releases advanced city intimation slip; know steps, exam syllabus here

    AIAPGET 2022: Advance city intimation slip released; know how to download - adt

    AIAPGET 2022: Advance city intimation slip released; know how to download

    Telangana CPGET 2022: Registration deadline for phase 1 extended till October 15; know revised dates here - adt

    Telangana CPGET 2022: Registration deadline for phase 1 extended till October 15; know revised dates here

    Recent Stories

    Monster Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special RBA

    Monster: Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special

    Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram village threatens worshippers police deployed gcw

    Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram village, threatens worshippers; police deployed

    Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC dominates to brush aside Northeast United FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

    Kerala double human sacrifice case: Fake Facebook profile unravels conspiracy

    Kerala double human sacrifice case: Fake Facebook profile unravels conspiracy

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories RBA

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon