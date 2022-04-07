IGNOU PhD Exam 2022 announces interview schedule for all courses; Know here

The interview schedule is announced for all courses. To check the interview schedule, visit the official website of the IGNOU.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced interviews scheduled for all courses for IGNOU PhD Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the written exams can check the interview plan on the official website of the IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

The interview schedule is announced for all courses, including Chemistry, Women Studies, Political Science, Environmental Science, Hindi, Life Science, Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, Geology, Mathematics, Anthropology, Urdu, and Child Development.

Candidates can follow the below-listed steps to download the scheduled interview :

1) Navigate to the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in

2) Click on the IGNOU PhD Exam 2022 Interview schedule link on the home page.

3) A fresh PDF will be displayed where the candidate accordingly checks their subject name.

4) Click on the subject and see the interview schedule.

5) Download the page and also can take a hard copy of the schedule.

The written exam results were out on April 2, 2022. The exams were conducted on February 24 across 30 cities in the country in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Overall, 18687 candidates registered for the examination, of which 9196 candidates appeared for the exam.

