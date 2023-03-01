IGNOU Admission 2023: Registration for January session extended till March 10; know how to apply

IGNOU Admission 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration deadline for the January 2023 session to March 10 for a certificate, ODL, online, and distance learning programmes.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration deadline for the January 2023 session to March 10 for a certificate, ODL, online, and distance learning programmes. Interested candidates can register for the January 2023 session on the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses in two sessions per year, in January and July. The University is well-known for its programmes that cater to a large number of students.

The registration process requires filling out the form, uploading documents, and paying the fee. On the website, candidates can also review the eligibility requirements. The University will accept applications for admission to its various programmes. Candidates should know that IGNOU offers BA programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Political Science, Arts (Applied Hindi), and Master programmes through the Online/ODL programme.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: know how to register

1) Visit the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

2) On the homepage, go to the registration link available

3) Sign up for the procedure

4) Complete the application form and upload the required documents

5) Pay the application fee

6) Download the Confirmation page for future reference

The University recently announced the results of the 2022 term-end examination (TEE) on February 27, 2023. Students can view and download their December TEE results and enrollment numbers from IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today; know details

Also Read: TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details

Also Read: RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here