ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam result released; know how to download mark sheet, other details

Candidates who took the exam can check and download the CSEET result 2022 by entering the required credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and other details. The ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 was held online between November 12 and 14, with the exam being entirely proctored for two hours.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which held the November 2022 session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 12, announced the CSEET 2022 result on Monday, November 21. The CSEET 2022 result link has been activated at the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to view and download the ICSI CSEET 2022 result.

CSEET was held in remote proctored mode, which allowed candidates to take the exam using their laptops or desktop computers. The CSEET November 2022 examination lasted two hours.

ICSI CSEET 2022 result: Know how to download

1) Visit the official website, icsi.edu

2) Click on the 'CSEET November 2022 result' link on the homepage

3) Login with your CSEET roll number and date of birth

4) Print the PDF after downloading it

"Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the Institute's website, icsi.edu, immediately after the result is declared for candidates to download for their reference, use, and records. The candidates will not be given a physical copy of the result-cum-marks," the statement read.

Candidates should be aware that to pass the CSEET Exam, they must score 40 per cent on each paper and 50 per cent on the aggregate. Those who pass the ICSI CSEET Exam will be declared qualified. The results will be announced online and will not be delivered to candidates individually.

