Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam result released; know how to download mark sheet, other details

    Candidates who took the exam can check and download the CSEET result 2022 by entering the required credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and other details. The ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 was held online between November 12 and 14, with the exam being entirely proctored for two hours.

    ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam result released; know how to download mark sheet, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which held the November 2022 session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 12, announced the CSEET 2022 result on Monday, November 21. The CSEET 2022 result link has been activated at the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to view and download the ICSI CSEET 2022 result.

    CSEET was held in remote proctored mode, which allowed candidates to take the exam using their laptops or desktop computers. The CSEET November 2022 examination lasted two hours.

    ICSI CSEET 2022 result: Know how to download
    1) Visit the official website, icsi.edu
    2) Click on the 'CSEET November 2022 result' link on the homepage
    3) Login with your CSEET roll number and date of birth 
    4) Print the PDF after downloading it

    "Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the Institute's website, icsi.edu, immediately after the result is declared for candidates to download for their reference, use, and records. The candidates will not be given a physical copy of the result-cum-marks," the statement read. 

    Candidates should be aware that to pass the CSEET Exam, they must score 40 per cent on each paper and 50 per cent on the aggregate. Those who pass the ICSI CSEET Exam will be declared qualified. The results will be announced online and will not be delivered to candidates individually.

    Also read: SSC CGL 2022: Admit card released; know steps to download, exam pattern

    Also read: UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    Also read: JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAT 2022 Exam on November 27 know test format marking scheme other details gcw

    CAT 2022: Exam on November 27, know test format, marking scheme & other details

    SSC CGL 2022: Admit card released; know steps to download, exam pattern - adt

    SSC CGL 2022: Admit card released; know steps to download, exam pattern

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details - adt

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details

    Recent Stories

    I am not a criminal; should get the right of an appeal - David Warner on possible captaincy ban overturn-ayh

    'I'm not a criminal; should get the right of an appeal' - Warner on possible captaincy ban overturn

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house AJR

    Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house

    Want to shift to Italy THIS town will pay Rs 25 lakh to move there know details gcw

    Want to shift to Italy? THIS town will pay Rs 25 lakh to move there

    Sheet masks to cleansers- Pre-wedding skincare routine you can follow this wedding season sur

    Sheet masks to cleansers- Pre-wedding skincare routine you can follow this wedding season

    Is Manushi Chhillar dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Manushi Chhillar dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon