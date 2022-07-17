ICSE Result 2022: CISCE announces class 10th result; know details here

Students must enter their Index number and UID in the online login window to view the ICSE Board result 2022.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE 10th result 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. At 5 pm, the semester 2 ICSE result 2022 class 10 was announced. The ICSE exam result 2022 is now available online at cisce.org. Students must enter their Index number and UID in the online login window to view the ICSE Board result 2022.

The national passing percentage for the ICSE 10th Result 2022 was 99.97 per cent.

Anika Gupta of Sheiling House in Kanpur, Pushkar Tripathi of Jesus & Mary School in Balrampur, and Kanishka Mittal of CMS in Lucknow have topped the ICSE exams in the country. They received 99.8 per cent marks. Four students have taken first place across the country.

The marks from the first and second semesters will be given equal weightage in calculating the final score, according to board secretary Gerry Arathoon on Saturday. Students who did not appear for either semester one or semester two examinations will be marked absent, and CISCE will not release their results.

The CISCE 10th Results 2022 for the April/May exams have been released. Check out the step-by-step procedure for checking the results provided below.

Here's how to check the ICSE 10th Results 2022:

1) Go to the official website, cisce.org, or results.cisce.org

2) Click on the 'ICSE Result 2022 now available' link

3) On a new page, enter the login credentials, such as Unique Id, etc

4) The CISCE Class 10th ICSE Result 2022 will be on the monitor's screen

5) Download and print a copy

