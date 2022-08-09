Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI to announce CA Foundation result on August 10; know how and where to check and more

    To access ICAI CA Foundation results, candidates must log in to the official website, icai.nic.in, using their roll numbers and registration numbers or PINs.

    ICAI to announce CA Foundation result on August 10; know how and where to check and more - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA foundation result on Wednesday, August 10. Candidates who appeared for the foundation exam can view their ICAI results at the institute's official website, icai.nic.in. In June 2022, the CA Foundation exam was held.

    Candidates must log in to the official website, icai.nic.in, with their roll numbers, registration numbers, or pin numbers to access ICAI CA Foundation results.

    According to a statement on the ICAI website, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

    It continued further, "..for accessing the result at the website mentioned above, the candidate shall enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number."

    Know how to check the check ICAI CA Foundation Result:
    1) Visit the official website, icai.nic.in
    2) Click on the result link on the homepage
    3) Key in the required credentials
    4) Submit and download the result


    Know the credential required to access ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022:
    1) ICAI CA Foundation registration number
    2) ICAI Foundation PIN
    3) CA Foundation roll number

    While the date for the ICAI CA Foundation Results has been released, there has been no official confirmation of the result time. However, based on past ICAI CA Result trends, these CA Foundation scores should be available by 11 am. 

    Also Read: ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced; know how to check

    Also Read: ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details

    Also Read: AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here


     

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here - adt

    AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on August 10; details here

    UGC NET Phase 2 postponed announces UGC chairman know new exam dates other details gcw

    UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, announces chairman; know new exam dates, other details

    AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here - adt

    AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 declared; know pass percentage here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 declared; know pass percentage here

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rise for general; lowers for other categories - adt

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

    Recent Stories

    Shikhar Dhawan: I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan: 'I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability'

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi

    Have a Successful Job Application at W88 Sports-snt

    Have a Successful Job Application at W88 Sports

    Former ICC Elite-Panel veteran umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away tragically; social media grieves-ayh

    Former ICC Elite-Panel veteran umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away tragically; social media grieves

    Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists - adt

    Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon