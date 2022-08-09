ICAI to announce CA Foundation result on August 10; know how and where to check and more

To access ICAI CA Foundation results, candidates must log in to the official website, icai.nic.in, using their roll numbers and registration numbers or PINs.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA foundation result on Wednesday, August 10. Candidates who appeared for the foundation exam can view their ICAI results at the institute's official website, icai.nic.in. In June 2022, the CA Foundation exam was held.

Candidates must log in to the official website, icai.nic.in, with their roll numbers, registration numbers, or pin numbers to access ICAI CA Foundation results.

According to a statement on the ICAI website, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

It continued further, "..for accessing the result at the website mentioned above, the candidate shall enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number."

Know how to check the check ICAI CA Foundation Result:

1) Visit the official website, icai.nic.in

2) Click on the result link on the homepage

3) Key in the required credentials

4) Submit and download the result



Know the credential required to access ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022:

1) ICAI CA Foundation registration number

2) ICAI Foundation PIN

3) CA Foundation roll number

While the date for the ICAI CA Foundation Results has been released, there has been no official confirmation of the result time. However, based on past ICAI CA Result trends, these CA Foundation scores should be available by 11 am.

