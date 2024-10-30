ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024: September exam scores expected today - Find direct link here

It can be seen that the CA Foundation exams took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, while the CA Intermediate exams were conducted in two parts: Group 1 on September 12, 14, and 17, and Group 2 on September 19, 21, and 23.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams conducted in September 2024. According to an official ICAI announcement, the results will likely be available on October 30, allowing candidates to view their scores on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

In its statement, the ICAI said, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024. The same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their registration number along with their roll number to access the results."

It can be seen that the CA Foundation exams took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20, while the CA Intermediate exams were conducted in two parts: Group 1 on September 12, 14, and 17, and Group 2 on September 19, 21, and 23. Candidates can view their scores using the direct result link available on the official ICAI website once the results are out.

To pass the CA Intermediate examination, candidates must meet the ICAI's passing criteria, which require a minimum score of 40% in each paper and an overall score of 50% in each group.

For all CA candidates awaiting these results, successful completion of the Foundation or Intermediate exams represents an important step towards becoming certified Chartered Accountants. The ICAI has reminded candidates to keep their registration and roll numbers handy to promptly access their results once they go live.

