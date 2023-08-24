Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced; Here's a step-by-step guide to check it

    The RRB PO results 2023 have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). It has been posted to IBPS's official website, ibps.in. Candidates will have until August 30, 2023, to view their results.

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced Here is a step by step guide to check it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    The results of the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2023 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The results and scorecards for those who took the test are available on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates must log in to the official website using their login information, which includes their registration number, roll number, and date of birth, in order to view the IBPS Result. Candidates should also be aware that they will have till August 30, 2023, to see and download their IBPS RRB PO Results 2023. 

    Also Read | Board examinations to be held twice in a year, will need to study two languages: Govt

    Here's how you can check your result: 

    • Visit the official website - ibps.in
    • Search for and click on the link on the webpage that says, "Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII Officers Scale-1."
    • Log in to the site using your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth on the newly opened candidate login page.
    • Your screen will now show the 2023 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Results.
    • Verify and check all of the outcomes listed on your scorecard.
    • For future reference, download the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023.

    The Mains test will now be taken by candidates who passed the IBPS RRB PO Prelims test. On September 10, 2023, the IBPS will hold the IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale-1) Mains Examination. By the end of August 2023, the Mains test admission cards should be made available. Candidates who pass the main exam will also be contacted for the final interview phase of the hiring process. 

    Also Read | Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    Probably in January 2024, the IBPS RRB Final Result 2023 (Provisional Allotment) will be made public. Prior to this, on August 5, 6, and 16, 2023, the IBPS held the IBPS RRB (Regional Rural Banks) PO (Scale-1 Officers) Prelims Exam 2023. The official IBPS website should be visited by applicants if they want additional information on the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023. 

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result AJR

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result

    Board examinations to be held twice in a year will need to study two languages Govt gcw

    Board examinations to be held twice in a year, will need to study two languages: Govt

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET medical exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25 AJR

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25

    CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released Here is a step by step guide to download hall ticket gcw

    CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released; Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

    Recent Stories

    Carlsen Vs Praggnanandhaa: How does a tiebreaker work in chess?

    Carlsen Vs Praggnanandhaa: How does a tiebreaker work in chess?

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83 ADC

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success WATCH AJR

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success | WATCH

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try RBA EAI

    Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try

    Recent Videos

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon