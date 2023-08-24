IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced; Here's a step-by-step guide to check it

The RRB PO results 2023 have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). It has been posted to IBPS's official website, ibps.in. Candidates will have until August 30, 2023, to view their results.

The results of the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2023 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The results and scorecards for those who took the test are available on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates must log in to the official website using their login information, which includes their registration number, roll number, and date of birth, in order to view the IBPS Result. Candidates should also be aware that they will have till August 30, 2023, to see and download their IBPS RRB PO Results 2023.

Here's how you can check your result:

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Search for and click on the link on the webpage that says, "Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII Officers Scale-1."

Log in to the site using your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth on the newly opened candidate login page.

Your screen will now show the 2023 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Results.

Verify and check all of the outcomes listed on your scorecard.

For future reference, download the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2023.

The Mains test will now be taken by candidates who passed the IBPS RRB PO Prelims test. On September 10, 2023, the IBPS will hold the IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale-1) Mains Examination. By the end of August 2023, the Mains test admission cards should be made available. Candidates who pass the main exam will also be contacted for the final interview phase of the hiring process.

Probably in January 2024, the IBPS RRB Final Result 2023 (Provisional Allotment) will be made public. Prior to this, on August 5, 6, and 16, 2023, the IBPS held the IBPS RRB (Regional Rural Banks) PO (Scale-1 Officers) Prelims Exam 2023. The official IBPS website should be visited by applicants if they want additional information on the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023.